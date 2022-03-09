  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC receives 200,000 Molnupiravir pills to deliver to Covid-19 infections

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday received a donation of 200,000 Molnupiravir antiviral pills from FPT Long Chau Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company to treat the poor infected with Covid-19 for treatment. 
People have to show poor household certificates issued by the local government in the places where they are living under the form of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City to receive the antiviral drug from the Long Chau pharmacy chain.
 At the reception ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau thanked the Long Chau pharmacy system for the donation contributing in protecting the health and life of the people of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general as well as relieving anxiety for infectious people with a difficult circumstance. 

By Minh Nghia- Translated by Huyen Huong

