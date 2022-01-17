HCMC receives 10,000 blood pressure monitors worth over US$ 353,000

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan receives 10,000 blood pressure monitors from Kingsport Group.



General Director of Kingsport Group Le Truong Manh said that the company has always headed to the communities and brought happiness to people. This year, the company extended 40,000 blood pressure monitors for the elderly, including 10,000 ones in HCMC. The company desires to build happy lives and contributes more to the communities.





Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan thanked for the support of the Kingsport group for the communities, especially for the old people in the city.In addition, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will collaborate with the representatives of HCMC Association of the Elderly to distribute the number of blood pressure monitors to 24 units, including 22 districts and Thu Duc City, Population Bureau and HCMC Association of the Elderly to timely give them to the elderly in the city having more conditions on taking care of their health.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Huyen Huong