HCMC receives 10,000 ampoules of Cytoflavin for Covid-19 treatment

The ceremony took place in Ho Chi Minh city and was transmitted online in the capital city of Hanoi, Moscow and Saint Peterburg in Russia.



Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau received the 10,000 ampoules of Cytoflavin worth over VND1.2 billion (over US$88,000).



After the reception ceremony, the ampoules had been handed over to the Municipal Department of Health to distribute to Thu Duc General Hospital in Thu Duc City, Gia Dinh People's Hospital, Military Hospital 175 and hospitals of An Binh, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Le Van Thinh, 7A.



The Ministry of Health of Russia allowed Cytoflavin to be used in the treatment regimen for cardiovascular and brain complications for Covid-19 patients, bringing positive results so far.



Some photos were captured at the ceremony of receiving 10,000 ampoules of Cytoflavin for Covid-19 treatment:

