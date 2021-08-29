HCMC reapplies inter-district movement declaration

According to the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporter, there has been no traffic congestion at checking points in districts and Thu Duc City as the drivers perform the declaration.
At a checking point on Pham Van Dong Street, Thu Duc City, the functional forces required all traffic participants to show their travel pass of the new form and conduct inter-district movement declaration.
The declaration process took around ten minutes as almost all people did to make the declaration at home.
The same situation also happened in Dinh Bo Linh Street of Binh Thanh District, Phan Van Tri, Nguyen Kiem, Hoang Minh Giam street in Go Vap District and Phu Nhuan District.
The police forces recommended that local people should use their smart phones to scan and capture QR Code on the travel pass for the movement declaration.
The code is valid in three days.
As for the traffic participants without smart-phone, the functional forces at checking points will provide and instruct movement declaration by paper for those people.
Some photos on the first day of reapplying inter-district movement declaration in HCMC via lens of SGGP Newspaper's reporter: