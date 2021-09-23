At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference, Deputy Head of the city's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai said that as of 6 pm on September 21, the southern metropolis recorded 348,758 Covid-19 infection cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health. Currently, around 40,970 patients are being treated in medical facilities citywide. The city recorded 181 deaths on September 21, taking the national toll to 13,807.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that 34 app-based shippers were today receiving self-testing training delivered by the City Center for Disease Control and the Department of Information and Communications.

Regarding function return of hospitals in districts, Chief of the Office of the city Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai said the city authorities and the health sector have jointly build a road map for this. Schools, dormitories, apartment buildings, cultural houses, and parts of hospitals that had been requisitioned for Covid-19 quarantine and treatment purposes will return to their original functions. The hospital in outlying district Can Gio will be the first facility which will return to its original function as the district is green zone now without Covid-19 patients.

Chief of the Office of the city Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai at the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding policies to support businesses to restore production, Mr. Hai said more than 300,000 businesses had operated before the epidemic; however, many businesses have been shuttered. Businesses have generated the majority of jobs and contributing to the city's budget. Currently, while the city has developed a plan for easing social distancing mandates, policy-makers are thinking about solutions to support businesses.

The Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City has just created a switchboard to receive calls for vaccination registrations. Accordingly, HCMC dwellers aged 18 or older who have not received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can register for vaccination by texting MUI1 HoTen NamSinh QuanHuyen to the center 8066.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan