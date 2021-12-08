HCMC ready for investment reception from Dutch enterprises

Besides, the city will participate in connecting the coordination between the Netherlands and the Mekong Delta provinces. With its role as a logistics hub of the country, HCMC will strive to promote the logistics development cooperation with the European country.





Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives newly-appointed Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to HCMC Daniel Coenraad Stork. (Photo: Viet Dung)

At the reception, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the investments and business activities of Dutch enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City and he also desired to welcome large, small and medium-scale enterprises in various fields, including the industrial sector bringing high value. The above-mentioned contents were shared by Member of the Central Party Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai at a meeting with newly-appointed Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to HCMC Daniel Coenraad Stork yesterday.

Sharing at the meeting, Daniel Coenraad Stork guaranteed that on his tenure, he will try his best to promote the cooperation that the city authorities are concerning. The Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to HCMC hoped that delegation exchange activities, cultural events would be restored in the upcoming time, contributing to bringing practical values as well as heading to the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relation establishment between the two countries.



