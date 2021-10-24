HCMC reaches second level of Covid-19

Restaurants in HCMC are allowed to resume their indoor capacity to 50 percent The city authorities today announced the level of the epidemic in the city according to Resolution 128/NQ-CP and Decision 4800 of the Ministry of Health on temporary guidance on safe and flexible adaptation to the new situation and effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic.



The municipal People's Committee said that the assessment results of the level of Covid-19 epidemic in the country's largest city until October 24 show that it reached the second level.

Districts 1, 7, 8, 10, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Can Gio, Cu Chi, Thu Duc City reached the first level while Districts 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, Binh Chanh, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Tan Phu, Hoc Mon and Nha Be districts are ranked at the second level. Only Binh Tan District is at the third level.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan