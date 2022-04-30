HCMC puts into use systems to improve administrative efficiency

These two systems are considered the foundation of building digital government and smart city following the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Party Committee of HCMC to celebrate the Reunification Day.Through the Socio-Economic Information Summary System, leaders of the People's Committee of HCMC can have an overall and comprehensive assessment of the operation situation and the effectiveness of the work plan and promptly detect abnormal signs to make appropriate directions, decisions, and actions. The system is also decentralized to departments and localities, helping leaders of agencies and units to grasp an overview of the development situation of the localities and units.The system to monitor the handling of people's reports and petitions through the Call Center 1022 will provide information and the handling status of citizens' reports and petitions by charts for each field and each handling unit. It helps to visualize the handling status of citizens’ reports and petitions, from which each citizen's petition can be looked up and monitored by HCMC leaders and other units to monitor the quality and handling status to promptly make operating decisions, improve service quality to people, organizations, and businesses in the city.At the launching ceremony, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, said that two operating systems were introduced with the goal of improving the operational efficiency of the leadership system of the city government. In which, the ultimate goal is to serve citizens better. Accordingly, the launch of these two systems is the first step, and these systems will be continuously improved, supplemented, and corrected in the coming time. Therefore, units need to coordinate to develop these systems firmly to ensure that it is usable after being finished. They must continuously improve and supplement to form a digital transformation ecosystem to serve citizens and help units improve management and operating productivity.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Thanh Nha