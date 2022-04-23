HCMC publishes, introduces city’s administration history book set

The city’s administration history book set

The over 1,000- page book set is one of the voluminous books featuring the history of the city’s government which review comprehensively the process of establishment and development of the operation of the Ho Chi Minh City government through different periods.

The book set is divided into three parts, including Saigon- Cho Lon- Gia Dinh Revolutionary Government in the resistance war against the French and American, from 1945 to 1975, People's Government of Ho Chi Minh City in the history of national construction and defense during 1975 - 2015, and the Government of Ho Chi Minh City –The events and documents.





Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that the book set was under research, compilation and edition for six years from April of 2015 to 2021 with the participation of many experts, scientists, senior leaders and former leaders of the Party Committee and city government through different periods.



Chairman Mai also hoped that the book series would become an official document and a valuable reference source for the studying the history of Ho Chi Minh City generally and the city government particularly, be a place to preserve the hallmarks and memories of historical witnesses who have been contributing to the construction, protection and development of the city.

Attending the ceremony were former Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the City People's Committee Phan Van Mai , former Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum former Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Pham Chanh Truc, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau.





By Quynh Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong