HCMC providing post-Covid care for laborers

Female workers are having their health checked by the medical staff in programs held by HCMC Labor Union.





While waiting for her turn for a belly scan in Hung Vuong Hospital, Nguyen Thi Hoa – a housekeeper in a hotel in District 5 – shared that this is the first time she has come to such a major hospital for gynecological examination. Formerly, she was afraid of the high hospital fee, but now with the support package from the Labor Union of District 5, she eagerly comes for the necessary examination.

Hoa is one of the 500 female workers in District 5 taking part in the program ‘Public Health Day’, co-held by Hung Vuong Hospital and District 5 Labor Union.

“We know that due to financial strain, many female employees rarely perform periodic medical examination. I hope that our program can help them ease their mind and undergo timely treatment if any. The program is a chance for the poor to access high-quality medical care”, said Chairwoman of District 5 Labor Union Le Thi Bich Hanh.

Similarly, at the beginning of this month, 300 female workers in Binh Chanh District came to Binh Chanh District Hospital for medical examination. Le Thanh Nga, a worker infected with Covid-19 in December 2021, shared that she did not experience severe symptoms at that time, but now she feels weaker and sleepless frequently. With such a valuable chance of free medical check, she immediately arranges work and housework to cure her sickness.

In Binh Tan District, 500 workers, including 100 pregnant women, enjoyed free medical examination. In her 7-month pregnancy, Tran Thi Kieu Trang – employee of Lac Ty Co. Ltd. – said that she was worried her baby could be negatively affected since she suffered from Covid-19 two months ago. After receiving medical advice from doctors, she feels at ease now.

Female workers are having their health checked by the medical staff in programs held by HCMC Labor Union.







HCMC Labor Union informed that there are around 110,000 of its members affected by Covid-19. About one-tenth of them under the help of the Union have undergone post-Covid treatments in the cooperative effort between the Union and the HCMC Institute of Ethnic Medicine and Pharmacy. Many laborers then received discounts on the in-depth examination package. Those experiencing severe long-term effects are offered a free exercise package at Thanh Da Union Hotel.

HCMC Labor Union also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the HCMC Oriental Medicine Association to organize the program ‘Member Benefits’ to take care of any members suffering from post-Covid symptoms, occupational diseases, work accidents.

Many enterprises in the city like Printing No.7 JSC. (sited in Tan Tao Industrial Park) have opened a private clinic with professional medical staff and sufficient equipment to care for the physical and mental health of their employees after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Vice Chairwoman of HCMC Labor Union Le Thi Kim Thuy shared that healthcare programs held by her organization aim at improving the overall health of members, particularly those affected by Covid-19. Labor unions at enterprise-level also organize their own schemes to care for workers with post-Covid symptoms.

By Nguyen An – Translated by Huong Vuong