HCMC provides support for enterprises' recovery





Highly appreciating the role of the business community in social-economic life, city authorities have always focused on supporting and creating favorable conditions for businesses to produce effectively.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Socioeconomic Development and Recovery Program for the period of 2022-2025 issued in January by the municipal People's Committee, in 2022 the city will focus on removing barriers and restoring the broken links in the production and supply chains to help temporarily suspended businesses re-enter the market.

The goal of this phase is to gradually restore production to regain the production pace as like that before the outbreaks of the epidemic in the city. Implementing the theme of 2022, the Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City determined the importance of administrative procedure reform, changing the way of working and applying information technology to help solve administrative procedures in the first place. investment is quick and convenient; improve the quality of investment promotion activities to ensure both fighting the coronavirus epidemic and the developing the socio-economy.

Realizing the importance of administrative reform, the Department of Planning and Investment will focus on removing difficulties for businesses that will pour investment in the city as well as promoting the provision of high-level online public services of business registration, and investment registration to help reduce businesses’ expenditure this year.

The Department of Planning and Investment will also focus on applying information technology to the reception and handling of administrative procedures. At the same time, it will strengthen the procedural guidance channels and listen to business recommendations through switchboard numbers via Viber, Zalo applications in addition to fixed phone channels, email, and business portals. These channels support businesses with administrative procedures of investment documents and business registration.

To ensure the improvement of the investment environment, the department continues to comply with the commitment between the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and VCCI to shorten 30 percent of the time to settle administrative procedures for investment. Investment promotion activities this year will also be more innovative than in previous years.

Through listening to the opinions of businesses and people from many channels, improved effectiveness of supporting businesses is a very urgent issue today. Currently, the website of Ho Chi Minh City has integrated information from about 30 departments, but each page has not yet met the needs of businesses. Therefore, a single portal is needed so that businesses are easily accessible for consultation.

In addition, coordination between departments in solving difficulties for businesses is also significant. Under the direction of the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Head of the Steering Committee for Administrative Reform of Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Department of Construction must coordinate to resolve investment projects.

The Department of Planning and Investment cooperates with the Tax Department of Ho Chi Minh City on business information, enterprise legality, and business performance so that businesses and partners can find out information. This is also one of the highlights of the city's administrative reform this year.

The Department of Planning and Investment is completing a project to support small and medium-sized enterprises for submission to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. The project focuses on administrative reform to support businesses in accessing information. At the same time, it also supports initial information to support start-up businesses, such as credit, tax, accounting, production and business premises, technology, and market.

The scheme also supports turning households businesses into small and medium-sized enterprises.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong