HCMC proposing 3 alternatives for Ring Road No.4 construction



Ring Road No.4 begins at Km40 on Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway and ends at Hiep Phuoc Port in HCMC, which is the intersection with the North-South Route. The construction project for this road was approved by the Prime Minister to work on the total length of 197.6km, passing Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, Dong Nai Province, Binh Duong Province, HCMC, and Long An Province.

Ring Road No.4 is designed with 6 – 8 lanes of high speed up to 100km/hour, along with parallel roads on both sides and green corridors as well as technical infrastructure, expansion reserves.

After careful consideration with related localities, the HCMC Transport Department proposes three feasible alternatives for Ring Road No.4:

_Alternative 1 has the same basic alignment as the planned alignment of HCMC for Ring Road No.4, with 50 percent of its surface area being on existing streets. This means the minimum land clearance, but the maximum land compensation due to the highest quantity of households needing resettlement. This alternative allows close links between the Ring Road and District Road No.2, HCMC – Moc Bai Expressway. However, since the two to-be bridges are too close to each other, it is rather difficult to approach the residential areas sited among these three roads. In addition, the regional pathways to the two expressways are hard to build.

_Alternative 2 basically avoids existing streets, resulting in a reduction in land compensation corresponding to a decrease in the number of households needing resettlement. It does not alter traffic connection in the region.

_Alternative 3 affects the lowest number of households, and thus having the lowest land compensation, as it stays far away from existing streets. It allows connections between regional routes and the two expressways.

At present, the HCMC Transport Department is working with the municipal Departments of Plan and Investment, Planning and Architecture, Cu Chi District People’s Committee, the Management Board of traffic construction projects to devise more practical alternatives in hope of further reducing costs and minimizing negative influences on local residents.

They are also considering building more intersections on Ring Road No.4 to ensure smooth traffic flows with HCMC – Moc Bai Expressway, the National Railway system, and local road systems. These alternatives will be submitted to HCMC People’s Committee for evaluation as well.

HCMC People’s Committee has approved the scope of Ring Road No.4 and assigned the HCMC Transport Department to cooperate with the HCMC Planning and Architecture Department, Cu Chi District People’s Committee to review and prepare a written report on the most sensible alignment with proper intersections. This report will then be submitted to the Transport Ministry for approval.

After that, the HCMC Transport Department will advise the municipal People’s Committee to prepare a corresponding report for the Prime Minister, asking for local adjustments of Ring Road No.4 planning. This will be followed by timely update to the common planning of the city as well as related planning of Cu Chi District before the next stages of the construction project can be performed.

