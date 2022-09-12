HCMC proposes to separate rescue team from firefighting force

At the online conference

This morning, Vietnamese Prime Minister (PM) Pham Minh Chinh chaired an online conference of the Government about works of fire prevention and fighting and preliminarily review the five-year implementation of Decree No. 83/2017 of the Government regulating the rescue works of fire prevention and fighting forces.



Speaking at the conference, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is Vietnam's largest city with a high density of population so the city concentrates on the development of firefighters, rescue forces, and often opens the training courses for militia and self-defense forces, firefighting teams of 22 districts, Thu Duc City and 312 communes, wards and towns.



Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference.



The caged-balcony apartments lead to difficulties for residents to escape from the fire



Over the past five years, Vietnam recorded total of 17,055 fires, including 15,484 fires in houses, facilities, vehicles of transport and 1,571 forest fires, killing 433 people, injuring 790 people and causing property damage of VND7 trillion (US$299 million) and destroying over 7,500 hectares of forest.







From August 1, 2017 up to now, HCMC has recorded nearly 3,500 cases related to fire prevention and fighting and rescue.In the first eight months of 2022, there have been 122 fires in the city, notably four were serious, killing two people and injuring 12 ones. According to Chairman Mai, many houses are used for production and business purposes which failed to ensure the conditions for firefighting, fire alarm and fire exit, especially caged-balcony apartments leading to difficulties to escape from the fire.HCMC also arranged 17 fire prevention and fighting teams with more than 550 members on duty at export processing zones, industrial parks, apartments, residential areas, Tan Son Nhat International Airport, petroleum stations and large-sized warehouses.On the occasion, the city also proposed the Ministry of Public Security give guidances and support the city to separate the rescue team from the fire prevention and control force aiming at attaining more professional investment.Additionally, it is expected that HCMC will strengthen firefighting and rescue methods at underground works , especially the Metro Line No.1 added Mr. Mai.Chairman Mai also proposed the Government pay investment in means of firefighting such as helicopters, ships, robots, fire-rescue ladder trucks and so on to serve huge fires in the southern key economic area.Besides, he also agreed with proposals of adding firefighting to the list of dangerous occupations to benefit more appropriate policies for the force.

By Ngo Binh, Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong