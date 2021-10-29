HCMC proposes to resume teaching, learning activities at schools

Ho Chi Minh City proposes to open in-person classes.



According to the plan, schools will welcome students and pupils to join in in-person classes without extra activities in the areas of the low-risk level and medium-risk level.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc talks with pupils at a vaccination point for pupils on October 27.



As for high-risk pandemic localities, it is obligated to perform online classes and teaching on television. The localities can flexibly open in-person classes for students and pupils in grades 1,2,6,9 and 12 following the pandemic prevention and control regulations of the localities.

Besides, the private educational facilities can implement day school, boarding school and school buses in accordance with the safety conditions.To perform the opening, all the schools have to meet the safety assessment criteria of Covid-19 issued by the Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee. In addition, the schools and educational facilities must prepare information technology equipment to promptly switch to online teaching and studying in case that the pandemic situation is complicated. All the lecturers, teachers have to be fully vaccinated and strictly follow the pandemic prevention and control regulations of the localities.Regarding very high-risk pandemic localities, all the schools and educational facilities must carry out online or television teaching.As for kindergartens, the Municipal Department of Education and Training proposed the schools open haft-day classes without breakfast. Every week, the Education and Training Division of districts and Thu Duc City will evaluate and loosen the safety conditions, including breakfast and boarding school.Currently, Thu Duc City, districts of Go Vap, Tan Binh, Can Gio, Cu Chi, District 1, 7,8,10 reach low-risk level while districts 3,4,5,6,11,12 and districts of Phu Nhuan, Binh Thanh, Tan Phu, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh and Nha Be reach the medium-risk level, only Binh Tan is at high-risk level.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Huyen Huong