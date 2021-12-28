HCMC proposes to reopen Karaoke parlors, dance clubs

The proposal is based on the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic that has been basically put under control in districts and Thu Duc City. A lot of businesses in the entertainment industry have proposed the competent departments to allow karaoke parlors, discotheques and dance clubs to resume business operation.



In addition, the high rate of Covid-19 vaccinations districts and Thu Duc City will also contribute to the recovery of trade and production activities after the long-term social distancing period.

Enterprises have committed to strictly comply with safety assessment criteria , and prevention and control measures of the pandemic as well as build Covid-19 response plans prevent further transmission of the virus.





By Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh