HCMC proposes to remove obstacles for key projects

The HCMC is running eight projects, including six projects of group A which comprises four projects with a total investment of over VND10,000 billion (US$442 million) and two projects of group B having a total investment of VND121,214 billion (US$5.4 billion). Regarding the project progress, the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line and the Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Metro Line reached 86 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.The Municipal People’s Committee proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment to soon give guidance for the city to solve some difficulties and obstacles on applying the law on public investment on projects using ODA and preferential loans.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong