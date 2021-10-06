HCMC proposes to have memorial day for deceased frontline workers

In the southern metropolis, many memorial activities for those who died of Covid-19 have been organized. For instance, on the morning of August 24, during the second session of the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the delegates observed a minute of silence in memory of the deceased Covid-19 patients after the opening flag-raising ceremony.

Moreover, Participants at the fourth session of the 13th-term HCMC Party Executive Committee yesterday paid tribute to the deceased compatriots and cadres and soldiers who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Also at the opening session, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen sent his deep gratitude to the frontline workers. First of all, the team of medical staff, doctors, officials, soldiers, the entire machinery of state in districts and voluntary organizations and individuals have taken care of Covid-19 patients despite the possibility of catching the fatal virus.

Mr. Nen said that let’s all pay quiet moments to sincerely pray for those who died of Covid-19 adding that he extends his most sincere sympathy to family members experiencing the loss of their beloved one. Many children in the city were orphaned by Covid-19 pandemic.

On the morning of September 5, Ho Chi Minh City held an online opening ceremony for the 2021-2022 school year at Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in District 5 with the witness of HCMC leaders, representatives from the Department of Education and Training, teachers, and students.

After the flag-raising ceremony, participants of the ceremony spent a minute of silence in memory of victims who died because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lately, on the afternoon of October 2, the Ho Chi Minh City Command commemorated diseased victims of Covid-19 and handed over the ashes of the victims of the Covid-19 epidemic in the southwestern provinces to the Political Department of Military Region 9.

Around the world, Spain has held 10-day national mourning, when the country's death toll from Covid-19 reached 30,000 from May 2020. During the longest period of national mourning in Spain's history, all offices and buildings' flags flew at half-mast. Just a month before, China held a memorial ceremony for victims and those who died because of Covid-19, including frontline medical forces. Elsewhere in the globe, Germany held a national memorial ceremony for 80,000 people who died from Covid-19 on April 18 while still fighting the third wave of the epidemic. Argentina also spent five days commemorating the Covid-19 dead people. Across countries around the world, the Covid-19 tragedy has swept and claimed more than 4.8 million lives, as of October 4.

More than 20,000 of Vietnamese families have experienced the painful loss of their relatives.

In Ho Chi Minh City alone, more than 1,500 children have become orphaned as their parents succumbed to the disease during the pandemic. Prolonged grief affects bereaved individuals.





By SGGP – Translated by Uyen Phuong