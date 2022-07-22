HCMC proposes to expand HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway





According to the HCMC Department of Transport, the first phase of the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway and its connecting roads, calculated more than ten years ago, have not been able to accommodate the increase in traffic so far.Meanwhile, according to the plan, the HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway is a grade A expressway with a design speed of 120km/h. The main route's cross-section has eight lanes and two emergency lanes. The connecting roads Binh Thuan - Cho Dem and Tan Tao - Cho Dem, with a cross-section of six motor vehicle lanes and two non-motorized vehicle lanes, are expected to expand to eight lanes in the period after 2020.To soon complete the expressway system according to the planning and promote the efficient exploitation of expressways, the Ring Road No.3 of HCMC, which has just been approved by the National Assembly, the early investment in expanding the HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway is necessary. Therefore, the Department of Transport recommends that the People's Committee of HCMC consider and report to the Prime Minister to chair the meeting together with the provinces of Long An, Tien Giang, and HCMC to agree on the planning and investment plan for the expansion of the HCMC – Trung Luong Expressway in the form of public-private partnership (PPP) and assign a locality where the expressway passes through as the authority.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Thanh Nha