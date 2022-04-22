HCMC proposes to build law on regional link

The Municipal People’s Committee proposed the relevant ministries and sectors to build law on regional link, notbly building a handling mechanism on organizational structure, information provision and financial mechanisms.In addition, the HCMC People’s Committee also proposed the relevant ministries and sectors to consider support for the investors to perform legal procedures on technology transformation of solid waste treatment plants to waste-to-energy plants to generate electricity to ensure waste security in the city and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
According to the Municipal People’s Committee, the city is collaborating with the provinces and cities in the region to strengthen and prioritize the investments of inter-regional transport infrastructure.
The Ministry of Transport is studying the investment of HCMC – Can Tho Railway to enhance the capacity of means of transport connectivity in the region.
In the coming time, in order to enhance its role of driving force to promoting regional connectivity, Ho Chi Minh City will coordinate with localities in the region to build a regional information database, including mechanisms, policies, and market forecasts, large-scale projects, updating the current status of economic indicators, foreign investment targets, investment targets of the provinces and cities in the region from external sources, social indicators and environment and so on.