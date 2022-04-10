HCMC proposes to adjust health declaration submission for int’l visitors

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the teleconference.

The proposal was launched at the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s 14th teleconference with leaders of 63 provinces and cities chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 9 by Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc.



Accordingly, the medical declaration should be applied for people with symptoms of Covid-19 while the asymptomatic persons without contact tracing could complete a health declaration within 24 hours after arriving in the city in order to reduce pressure on the PC-Covid app in receiving travelers at Tan Son Nhat Airport and other border gates of the city. Many foreign tourists are confused about completing health declarations because they have not yet installed PC-Covid app, he said.

HCMC has reported no coronavirus deaths in the last two weeks. The city’s economy gradually has recovered to 100-percent capacity. The southern economic hub fully reopened for international tourism since March 15. Tourism is one of the important industries of the city that has contributed 10-12 percent to its GDP. Strengthening the development speed of tourism is one of the key missions in the city, he said.

In addition, HCMC is preparing for a vaccination program for children in the 5-11 age group and proposed the Ministry of Health to create favorable conditions for the city to have enough supply of coronavirus vaccines.

According to the Health Ministry, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for the Covid-19 vaccination plan for children aged 5 and under 12 years of age. Moderna is authorized for children aged seven and above while children aged five and above will receive the Pfizer vaccine.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh