HCMC proposes specific regulations to reopen economy

The four obligated indexes include at least 80 percent of people aged over 50 years fully vaccinated; 100 percent of medical centers at wards equipped with oxygen cylinders ; 100 percent of wards building the plans of setting up mobile medical centers and teams to care for Covid-19 patients in the community; provinces and cities responsible for establishing Covid-19 treatment facilities, performing Covid-19 treatment according to regulations.



Ho Chi Minh City highly appreciated the efforts of building the temporary guidance of the Covid-19 pandemic response strategy to safely and flexibly adapt to Covid-19 and effectively control the pandemic. However, the Southern economic hub proposed the Prime Minister to consider allowing the city to apply the specific regulations on reopening the economy.Besides, the city will collaborate with competent agencies to study the specific regulations and report to the PM.HCMC also proposed to the PM vaccine priority for the city and the Southern Key Economic Region to soon reach the vaccine coverage target.At an online meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday with 63 provinces, cities, 705 districts, 10,400 wards nationwide, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long introduced three obligated indexes and four levels of risk assessment.The indexes to classify the pandemic level base on the new number of infections in the community on 100,000 people per week and the first dose vaccination rate for people from and over 18 years old.The four levels of risk assessment will consist the low-risk level 1 – new normal state corresponding to green, moderate-risk level 2 with yellow, high-risk level 3 with orange and very high-risk level 4 with red.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong