HCMC proposes special mechanism for Ring Road No. 3 project

Map of the Ring Road No. 3

Under the proposal, the special mechanism that has been applied for the North-South expressway project in accordance with the National Assembly's Resolution 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies supporting the program is suggested to be also applied for the Ring Road No. 3 project.



It aims to help HCMC strengthen the project implementation and personal responsibility, ensure the organization of contractor selection, implement the compensation for site clearance and resettlement support effectively, find out the legal status of land rights and clear the state budget sources.

The People’s Committees of HCMC and provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An have to promptly complete and submit project implementation reports to the local People’s Councils before sending to the National Assembly at the third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee slated to take place in May.





By Quoc Hung, Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh