HCMC proposes problem-solving measures to develop land resources

At the working session

Attending the event was Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai informed about proposals on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the city's development to replace Resolution 54 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the southern metropolis and problems in the property sector.

HCMC proposed an experimental program for building and launching land price adjustment coefficients in accordance with the city’s practical situation, applying compensation that will be implemented in the form of a handover of land with the same use purpose of property revoked or allocation of land having different use purpose with percentage calculation.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha (L) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen

He emphasized works of compensation, site clearance, and resettlement need to be separated from the main project to play a role of a sub-project.

The suggestion also includes re-organizing Thu Duc City’s Compensation and Site Clearance Board into the Center of Land Fund Development of Thu Duc City under the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City specialized in carrying out missions and functions like the Center of Land Fund Development at the provincial level,

In addition, the HCMC People's Committee expected to be granted an authority for using traffic violation images or video provided by the video camera system of individuals and organizations; appraising and approving environmental impact assessment reports; using decision-making authority to grant environmental licenses for the building components of an investment project.

The city's chairman also proposed administrative procedures for land use rights and land use purpose change in accordance with the Law on Land.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that problem-solving will create a sufficient and favorable legal corridor for HCMC to develop more strongly and sustainably.

He affirmed the city will be always ready for the implementation of a pilot plan of new mechanisms and policies

The Party Chief of the city suggested the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment coordinate with HCMC to build a framework of mechanisms and policies to submit to the Political Bureau, Government and Prime Minister.

In conclusion, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha recognized the practical situation of HCMC and its proposals for new mechanisms and policies aiming at speeding up the city’s development.





By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh