HCMC proposes issuance of law on digital technology industry

Former Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan is discussing voters’ opinions and proposals on October 12. (Photo: PNO)

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Dung, Chairwoman of HCMC Medical Association, expressed the wish that the National Assembly would soon introduce practical and effective measures to help the healthcare sector overcome current obstacles in order to take better care of residents in the city.

Dr. Pham Quang Vinh from HCMC Economic and Business Management Association stated that we have had any market for scientific-technological products, which means no place for suppliers and buyers to meet one another. It is high time to form a trading floor for such products.

Chairman of HCMC Computer Association Lam Nguyen Hai Long proposed the promulgation of the law on digital technology industry soon to replace the content of IT development in the IT Law 2006. He explained that this new law will become a comprehensive legal frame for the development of the digital technology industry, for the birth and growth of innovative or breakthrough products, technologies, models, and for the sustainable development of digital technology to serve the national digital transformation process.

On behalf of the HCMC National Assembly Deputies Delegation, former Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan thanked all value opinions and proposals of voters. He promised to categorize their opinions in groups to submit to related state agencies.

In related news, the group No.6 of the HCMC National Assembly Deputies Delegation yesterday met voters of Binh Tan District. Those voters said that functional agencies must be responsible for the situation where fuel wholesalers stop selling petrol, or sell it in small amounts, negatively affecting consumers. They proposed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade should adopt solutions to ensure the stability of the fuel market and prices to avoid similar cases in the future.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong