HCMC proposes 8 solutions for citywide waste management

Waste collection in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



First, HCMC proposed that the Construction Ministry consider and assess the project ‘Planning for Solid Waste Treatment in HCMC until 2025, with a Vision to 2050’ before submitting to the Prime Minister for approval. This project was delivered to the Construction Ministry by HCMC People’s Committee in Report No.472/TTr-UBND on February 9, 2021 and then in Dispatch No.3509/UBND-DT on September 14, 2021.

Second, HCMC suggested that the Natural Resources and Environment introduce a formal document stipulating economic and technical regulations on domestic solid waste collection, transport, and treatment to apply nationwide in compliance with the provisions of the Law on Environmental Protection 2020.

Formerly, these regulations were the duty of the Construction Ministry. However, Clause 5 of Article 79 in Law No.72/2020/QH14, issued on November 17, 202 by the National Assembly, regarding environment protection assigns this responsibility to the Natural Resources and Environment.

Third, HCMC proposed that the National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment support the city in including aiding policies for initial facilities and individual protective equipment at work in the Cooperative Law Project (amended) to be released soon. This content has been suggested by the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment in the discussion about the Project. This proposal aims at helping to gather individual private waste collectors into cooperatives or business with legal entity.

Fourth, HCMC suggested that the Construction Ministry consider adjusting the safe distance for waste collection transits sited in residential areas if they meet technical and environmental requirements, apply modern, closed trash compaction technology to ensure sanitation and urban beauty. Theses satisfying transits should be allowed to use an appropriate surface area and trees to separate them from residential areas in the city.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Thi Thanh My voiced the 8 proposals of HCMC to tackle current problems in waste management in the city.







Fifth, HCMC proposed that the National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment direct relevant ministries and agencies to cooperate in reviewing and reaching consensus on the Environment Protection Law, Price Law. Accordingly, Clauses 1 and 6 of Article 79 in the 2020 Environment Protection Law stipulate that provincial People’s Committees regulate the prices of household solid waste collection, transport, and treatment in compliance with the Price law.

However, Clause 7 of Article 1 in Decree No.149/2016/ND-CP, issued on November 11, 2016 by the Government, stipulates that provincial People’s Committee regulate the maximum price for household solid waste collection, transport, and treatment from stage budget.

Sixth, HCMC suggested that ministries and related state agencies soon develop and announce the allocated investment and household solid waste treatment price for the waste-to-energy incineration technology. This will become the basis for auctions to legally select suitable investors.

Seventh, HCMC proposed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade add waste-to-energy incineration projects in the city to the national planning for the development of energy from solid waste. This action allows investors to quickly complete necessary legal procedures to initiate incineration plants in 2022.

Eighth, HCMC suggested that the National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment and relevant ministries, state agencies consider the legal aspect so that the city can increase the volume of waste treatment in the valid contracts with its partners which have successfully upgraded technologies to improve their capacity.

Also, as to the increasing waste volume, HCMC People’s Committee asked for the approval to organize auctions for the provision of non-business public service (where the State leases land in the solid waste treatment complex), not the implementation of the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Vien Hong