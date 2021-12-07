HCMC proposed to head to new model of rental house for workers

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau (Photo: Viet Dung)
At the fourth meeting of the tenth municipal People's Council this morning, Member of the Executive Committee of the city Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau presented the notice of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC on participating in building the city authorities in 2021.In 2021, HCMC has suffered from the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with huge impacts on the economy and people’s lives. The economy and tourism activities in the city have been step-by-step restored and developed, the social welfare and social security and order have been stable so far.
The chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City informed that the electorates and people in the city highly appreciated the ceremony to commemorate people who have lost their lives to Covid-19 contributing to appeasing the loss of over 23,000 victim families.
Over the past time, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City had distributed 2,527,095 gift bags to timely support needy people in the whole city.
The material, spiritual and human resources contributions of agencies, organizations, units, collectives, religious organizations and individuals, including the supports, sharing, responsibilities of the ministries, agencies, provinces and cities nationwide and overseas Vietnamese showed the solidarity of the people, helping the city fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to soon bring life to new normalcy state.
In advance of the fourth meeting of the tenth municipal People's Council, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has summarized the opinions, proposals and suggestions from HCMC’s electorates and people.
Accordingly, the electorates and people in the city proposed to strengthen inspection at the industrial parks and export processing zones to ensure the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, guide the testing and isolation for Covid-19 patients and those people who close contacts of Covid-19 patients.
According to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Municipal People’s Committee needed to continue to strongly implement the economic reconstruction, promulgate the policies to support local enterprises and foreign investors to accelerate the economic restore process and create jobs for people.