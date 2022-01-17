HCMC proposed to consider speeding up investment procedures for housing projects





Accordingly, the Department of Construction proposed the People's Committee of HCMC to set up a working group to direct the review and removal of housing projects. Specifically, the city will focus on reviewing and speeding up the progress of two projects to rebuild Grade D apartment buildings with a total construction floor area of 28,319.5 square meters and a scale of 360 apartments, and four projects to rebuild apartment buildings of the previous period with a total construction floor area of 215,591 square meters and a scale of 2,568 apartments.At the same time, the Department of Construction suggested the municipal People's Committee to direct the Department of Planning and Investment and the Department of Finance to unify capital allocation to carry out renovation and repair according to the current state for 246 old apartments. As for worker accommodation, the city should speed up investment procedures to build two projects in export processing zones and industrial parks with a scale of 1,760 apartments, equivalent to 3,620 accommodations for workers. On the other hand, the city should accelerate the implementation of investment procedures for four social housing projects invested with non-budget capital with a total construction floor area of 206,023 square meters and a scale of 3,347 apartments.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Gia Bao