HCMC propaganda sector to implement four key missions

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue speaks at the event.



The city will also focus on the implementation of 11th and 12th Party Central Committee's Resolution No.4; the conclusion No.1 on stepping up the building and rectification of the Party and the political system at the 13th National Party Congress, the fourth plenum of the Party; the Directive 05-CT/TW of the Politburo on promoting the studying and following of Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality and style; the “Building Ho Chi Minh cultural space” project that have been launched in the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the term 2020-2025; as well as intensifying the handling of fake news and untrue information about Covid-19 on the internet.

The year 2021 saw many important events, including organization of Party congresses at all levels, the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-26 tenure, the implementation of the Resolution No.131/2020/QH14 (NQ131) on organizing urban administration in HCMC and the resolution No. 1111/NQ-UBTVQH14 on arranging administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2019-2021 period and establishing Thu Duc City, especially unprecedented difficulties due to the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee has strengthened propaganda on Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control missions and helped the city return to new normal state.

Cadre training and developing the the conclusion No.1 and the Directive 05-CT/TW of the Politburo on promoting the studying and following of Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality and style along with caring for officials and their relatives affected by Covid-19 or died of the pandemic are also part of the key tasks, he added.

Editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong

Speaking at the event, editor-in-chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong said that the newspaper has effectively implemented the above-mentioned missions, including building a plan on joining hands with the municipal authorities to fight the growing influence of fake news on social media, especially fabricated information related to the the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-26 tenure and the combat against the virus.

The newspaper has proactively provided information, guidelines and orientation of the Party and the municipal government to the public and organized reporting contests honoring typical collectives and individuals who have made achievements in studying and following Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style.





By Thu Huong, Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh