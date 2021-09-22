HCMC promulgates Covid-19 safety assessment criteria set for State agencies

Accordingly, the State agencies have to meet 22 criteria, consisting of ten criteria on implementation and propaganda direction of Covid-19 prevention and control measures, six criteria related to pandemic prevention and control facilities, three criteria dedicated for civil servants and officials in their working places and three ones for them in their localities.
The agencies ranked as high safety and safety, meeting almost all the criteria on this safety set, will be operated in accordance with the instruction of changing working methods.
Those failing to reach the safety assessment criteria have to perform the isolation and implement “three-on-site” method until they get the safety ranking.
