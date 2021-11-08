HCMC Process Server Association holds first congress

At the congress

Head of Ho Chi Minh City Process Server Le Manh Hung was elected to be Chairman of the HCMC Process Server Association.

At the congress, former Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Duc Chinh was also elected as the Honorary Chairman of the association.

Vice Presidents of the HCMC Process Server Association for the 2021-2026 term include Head of District 8 Process Server Vu Thi Truong Hanh and Head of Saigon Process Server Nguyen Tien Phap.

Prior, in May 2021, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City decided to establish the HCMC Process Server Association which is a socio-professional organization operated according to the charter approved by the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee .

The HCMC Process Server Association complies with the law and is under the state management of the city Department of Justice. The association has its legal status and its seal and account.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan