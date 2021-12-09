HCMC proactively prevents spread of new Covid-19 variant from border gates

Through epidemiological surveillance of the functional agencies, Vietnam has not recorded any cases of Covid-19 related to the Omicron variant but many epidemiologists recommended that everyone must raise awareness of the new variant and should be ready to prepare measures against the disease.





Specifically, as for legally imported cases, Vietnam will require those people to submit the fully-vaccination record, perform seven-day centralized isolation and home isolation for a week.Regarding illegally imported people from Tay Ninh, Long An provinces or the Northern border area to HCMC, the health sector will collaborate with the police forces to review, control and prevent the spread.As for the maritime route, imported people have to perform self-quarantine on ships unless disembarkation.The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) will coordinate with the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City to perform genome sequencing analysis for imported cases tested positive with Covid-19.Ho Chi Minh City is mobilizing medical forces and equipment and supplies to proactively deal with the pandemic development. In addition, the city is accelerating the third vaccine shots and re-vaccination for required subjects; strengthening the propaganda for people to strictly follow the 5K message and supporting functional forces to detect illegally imported cases in the city.The city medical sector is ready for receiving and isolating Covid-19 patients who may be infected with the Omicron variant at Field Hospital No.12 in An Khanh Ward, Thu Duc City.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong