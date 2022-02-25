  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC presents park entry tickets to pay tribute to healthcare force

Phu Tho Tourist Service Joint Stock Company and Dam Sen Cultural Park have presented 7,000 park entry tickets to healthcare professionals in HCMC on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day (February 27).
The presentation aims to pay tribute to medical workers for their significant contribution, dedication and efforts to help the city since this pandemic started.
The admission ticket includes park entrance and a 50 percent discount on using all attractions in the park. The application period will be extended until April 15.
The Trade Union of the HCMC Health Department will distribute tickets to medical workers.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

