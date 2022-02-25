HCMC presents park entry tickets to pay tribute to healthcare force

The Department of Tourism of HCMC coordinates with relevant departments and businesses to offer trips to Can Gio to frontline workers. (Photo: SGGP)



The presentation aims to pay tribute to medical workers for their significant contribution, dedication and efforts to help the city since this pandemic started.

The admission ticket includes park entrance and a 50 percent discount on using all attractions in the park. The application period will be extended until April 15.

The Trade Union of the HCMC Health Department will distribute tickets to medical workers.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh