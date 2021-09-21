HCMC presents devices for online learning to needy pupils

Representatives of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc in Ho Chi Minh City give a tablet to a pupil.

Via the support program, the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc in Ho Chi Minh City will give devices for online learning with a total value of more than VND2 billion (US$86,000) to 369 pupils who are children of cadres, civil servants, public employees of the bloc facing with difficult circumstances, needy pupils, schoolchildren whose parents died from Covid-19.

The program has been launched from September 20 to September 24. Accordingly, six working delegations will respectively visit and hand over the gifts to needy pupils in districts of 4, 6, 8, 7, 12 and Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Binh Thanh, Binh Chanh and Hoc Mon districts.Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc in HCMC Le Thi Hong Nga emphasized that the complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation in the city has forced pupils to switch to online study in the new academic year of 2021-2022. Many children have faced difficulties due to a shortage of learning devices.Each case will be received a personal computer, smartphone, tablet or laptop. In addition, the Party Committee of the block also planned to provide 1,000 boxes of powdered milk to the children.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong