HCMC prepares to invest in eight major traffic infrastructure projects

It assigned the Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board to act as the preparation unit for investment projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, and traffic projects funded by the city budget. The Department of Transport was entrusted to organize the pre-feasibility study report or directly make a report proposing investment policy.



Traffic projects to be prepared for investment include the Ring Road No.4 in HCMC which is under study and is planned to build from now to 2025; the HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway with an investment of about VND16 trillion (US$689.99 million); the HCMC - Chon Thanh Expressway with about VND1.34 trillion ($57.78 million); Can Gio Bridge with VND9.98 trillion ($430.38 million); Thu Thiem No.4 Bridge with VND5.3 trillion ($228.65 million); the Cat Lai - Phu Huu inter-port road with VND578 billion ($24.93 million); the cluster of transshipment ports - ICD in Long Binh Ward, Thu Duc City with VND6.2 trillion ($267.53 million); the connecting road from Vo Van Kiet Boulevard to HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway with VND1.76 trillion ($75.94 million).

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Bao Nghi