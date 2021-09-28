HCMC prepares for socioeconomic recovery from October

Tourists visit Cu Chi outlying district where the Covid-19 pandemic has been under control (Photo: SGGP)

According to the draft, the southern metropolis will relax social distancing mandates starting from October 1 under the guideline of the National Steering Board on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

So far, the city’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic has achieved many positive results with decreased Covid-19 infection cases and deaths. Moreover, the vaccination coverage rate for people aged 18 and over getting the first vaccine jabs has reached over 95 percent and over 33 percent of residents have received the second shots of vaccines. Some green districts have resumed socio-economic activities.

The draft aimed to control the Covid-19 epidemic throughout the city to protect the health and life of city dwellers first; above all, the city is determined to reduce infections cases and deaths due to Covid-19 to the lowest level so people soon return to life in the new normal.

Additionally, the city will step by step restore and develop the city's economy and society safely and effectively.

The city will strictly implement the direction of the government, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control as well as guidelines of the Ministry of Health. It will mobilize all social sources for pandemic prevention activities and restore medical facilities and social-economic activities as well as apply technologies in fighting against the disease. City administrators will create favorable conditions for residents and businesses.

The draft said that all bars, discotheques, beauty salons, spas, on-site food and beverage establishments, and karaoke parlors in Ho Chi Minh City have been ordered closed. Cultural activities and religious events and ceremonies are not allowed to take place according to the draft.

Highly appreciating the directive developed by Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that city government must take into account the inter-regional impact in order to continue solving the above difficulties. The city should suggest the Prime Minister preside over a meeting with the Mekong Delta on measures to prevent congestions from occuring when Ho Chi Minh City eases social distancing.

The city must also take into account the creation of jobs, provision of accommodation, welfare and vaccines to keep immigrant workers. The city should increase information on preventative measures to prevent the spread of the disease to their relatives and people around.

Besides, the city should issue guidelines for maintaining mobile medical stations and strengthening control over entry and exit points in the border areas between HCMC and neighboring provinces after easing the social distancing.

Source: VNA - Translated by Anh Quan