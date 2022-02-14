HCMC prepares for Ben Thanh Market’s upgrading project

Ben Thanh Market

The project is one of the key projects on the contribution to the city’s urban decoration.



The city’s government has asked the People’s Committee of District 1 to cooperate with the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects and design consultancy unit to carry out surveys of the market’s situation and its trading operation along with traders and residents’ expectation.

The Department of Construction will take the assessment report on project implementation and submit it to the municipal People’s Committee before March 8.

Hundred-year-old Ben Thanh Market is the most iconic building and must-visit attraction in the city. The market covers on an area of nearly 12,900 m2 featuring over 1,500 booths. Visitors can find numerous kinds of items, such as clothing, footwear, jewelry, special Vietnamese dishes, especially handicrafts and souvenirs. The market is seriously damaged. It is not only a regular trading market like others but also a historical and cultural site in HCMC. It requires a renewal of management under the form of cooperative or business management.





By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh