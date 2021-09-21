  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC praises religious volunteers in fight against Covid-19

SGGP
The Vietnamese Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a ceremony to welcome, honor and present gifts to 12 religious volunteers who fulfilled their assigned tasks of supporting the medical workers and the frontline forces, caring for coronavirus infectious patients at the Covid-19 Field Hospital No.1 under the People’s Committee of District 7. 
HCMC praises religious volunteers in fight against Covid-19 ảnh 1 Deputy Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Phan Kieu Thanh Huong presents gifts to the volunteers at the ceremony.
At the ceremony, Deputy Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Phan Kieu Thanh Huong highly appreciated their voluntary spirit and sentimental heart for coronavirus patients. Those people contributed to reducing pressure on the field hospitals.
Besides, the city leader also wished that the volunteers would share their experiences in the pandemic prevention and control to the religious in the upcoming time as they return to religious activities. 


By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more