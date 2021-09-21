HCMC praises religious volunteers in fight against Covid-19

Deputy Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Phan Kieu Thanh Huong presents gifts to the volunteers at the ceremony.
At the ceremony, Deputy Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Phan Kieu Thanh Huong highly appreciated their voluntary spirit and sentimental heart for coronavirus patients. Those people contributed to reducing pressure on the field hospitals.Besides, the city leader also wished that the volunteers would share their experiences in the pandemic prevention and control to the religious in the upcoming time as they return to religious activities.