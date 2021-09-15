HCMC praises religious volunteers’ contribution to fighting against pandemic

Vice secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, R) and Chairwoman of the HCMC Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau (2nd, L) present gifts to volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending at the event were Vice secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the HCMC Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau, Deputy Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Van Luu, Deputy Head of the HCMC’s Committee for Religious Affairs Nguyen Van Luong and office chief of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, Father Joseph Dao Nguyen Vu.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the field hospital No.16, Dr. Vuong Trong Hieu paid his tribute to religious volunteers who supported the hospital’s medical staff and cared for patients with Covid-19 during four weeks.

Vice secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai hands over certificates of merit to volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)

Volunteer Nguyen Thi Thanh Tan said that she learned many valuable lessons and gained much experience from joining the fight against Covid-19, especially the healthcare workers’ struggle to save lives of Covid-19 patients.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Phan Kieu Thanh Huong acknowledged outstanding contribution of religious volunteers who accompanied the city’s health sector in treating people with confirmed Covid-19. She hoped volunteers to continue participating in charitable activities in the city.

Ms. Huong said that 62 religious volunteers took part in activities supporting the field hospital No.16 and Bach Mai Hospital’s Intensive Care Center from August 11- September 11.

Deputy Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Van Luu (3rd, L) and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Phan Kieu Thanh Huong (2nd, R) offer gifts to volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)



By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh