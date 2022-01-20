HCMC praises dedications of voluntary individuals, groups during Covid-19 fight

Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau grants certificate of merit to voluntary individuals, groups for their for dedications during Covid-19 fight.



At the beginning of the meeting, videos highlighting charity activities of voluntary collectives and groups as well as historical moments that citizens experienced during the fight against Covid-19 were screened.

Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau praised and sent her thankfulness to the enthusiastic dedication and efforts of volunteers who have joined hands with Ho Chi Minh City to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.On the upcoming Tet holiday, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau offered best wishes to voluntary individuals and groups, wishing them a warm and happy Tet holiday.

By Minh Nghia- Translated by Huyen Huong