  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC praises 147 religious volunteers with front line missions

SGGP
The HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front on September 24 held a ceremony honoring 147 religious volunteers who completed their duties and responsibilities as a support worker in Covid-19 treatment field hospitals and intensive care centers in the city.
Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Phan Kieu Thanh Huong extended her sincere thanks to religious volunteers for their outstanding contribution in supporting the frontline forces, caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encourage them during the treatment.
She hoped that volunteers who learned many valuable lessons and gained much experience from joining the fight against Covid-19 in field hospitals will continuously promote their spirit of sharing and give instructions for disease prevention and control measures to people after coming back home.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more