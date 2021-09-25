HCMC praises 147 religious volunteers with front line missions

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Phan Kieu Thanh Huong extended her sincere thanks to religious volunteers for their outstanding contribution in supporting the frontline forces, caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encourage them during the treatment.



She hoped that volunteers who learned many valuable lessons and gained much experience from joining the fight against Covid-19 in field hospitals will continuously promote their spirit of sharing and give instructions for disease prevention and control measures to people after coming back home.





By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh