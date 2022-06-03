HCMC police still issue emergency passports

Deputy Head of the Immigration Department (PA08) Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Nghiem

Regarding the information that the police had temporarily suspended the issuance of old standard passports until July 1, 2022, in a talk with Sai Gon Giai Phong's reporter, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Nghiem affirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City Police still issue passports for urgent cases.

First of all, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Nghiem confirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department does not suspend the issuance of passports. The Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security still issues ordinary passports for people already having air tickets, for those attending international seminars and conferences, studying abroad, or visiting their children who are studying abroad. Emergency passports will be issued to those needing to get medical treatment.

Some old passports will still be issued for the above-mentioned emergent cases. When people in Ho Chi Minh City need to issue a passport, they should go to the Immigration Department and present relevant papers and documents for settlement. People definitely do not listen to others.

Over the past time, the Department PA08 has applied information technology in handling dossiers and procedures for issuing and renewing passports. With the passport issuance process updated to the system and declaration, photo recording, application submission, and fee collection have been closely monitored.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Nghiem emphasized that no one can intervene to solve the problem fast at this moment. Therefore, people should wait until July 1 to receive a new passport according to the new form.

Implementing the Law on the exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens, the Ministry of Public Security issued Circular No. 73/2021/TT-BCA stipulating passport forms, travel documents, and forms related samples on June 29, 2021.

From July 1, 2022, the Ministry of Public Security will begin to issue new ordinary passports to citizens. Compared to the current model, the new ordinary passport model has many improvements. The new passport model is elaborately designed with the country’s typical images of landscapes, images of national sovereignty, and famous cultural heritages of the country such as Ha Long Bay, Hue Imperial City, Hung Temple, Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Sanctuary, Nha Rong Wharf, Lung Cu Flagpole, To Vo Gate - Ly Son Island at each page to help promote Vietnam's images to people in the world. The new ordinary passport model also ensures security techniques and is difficult to forge.

