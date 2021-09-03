HCMC police starts trial of health QR code automatically scanned on cameras

Accordingly, residents who made medical declaration will provide their QR codes that will be automatically read by cameras at the two checkpoints. Their information will be transmitted to a computer network and checked by police officers.



The new service using the “inner-city transport” software aims to avoid traffic congestion and prevent the spread of the virus at the Covid-19 control stations, said Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha, deputy chief of staff at the municipal Department of Public Security.



Residents provide health declaration QR Code at the checkpoint at the Phu Dong intersection. (Photo: SGGP) The taskforce instruct residents to scan health declaration QR Code with camera. The information is transmitted to a computer network and checked by police officers. Residents provide health declaration QR Code at the checkpoint at the Phu Dong intersection. (Photo: SGGP)



By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh