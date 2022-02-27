Head of the Internal Affairs Committee Le Thanh Liem speaks at the event.

Attending the event were Member of the Standing Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee Le Thanh Liem; major general Bui Quang Hai, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security; major general Bui Thanh Banh, deputy commander of the Vietnam Mobile Police Force under the Ministry of Public Security.



Speaking at the conference, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee Le Thanh Liem highly appreciated outstanding achievements of the campaign, bringing a peaceful and safe Tet to the people.

Major General Tran Duc Tai

Major General Tran Duc Tai, deputy director of the municipal Police Department acknowledged the best performances of the city's police units over the past days and asked agencies continuously to tighten measures against crimes and criminals, especially types of crime including robbery, theft and burglary, illegal 'black credit' and more.

Major General Le Quang Dao, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Border Guard of HCMC under the Ministry of .Public Police said that the city’s police explored 437 cases violated social orders and caught 751 people; broke 189 cases of illegal drug use and detained 608 individuals; discovered 337 cases of corruption, smuggling, economic and environmental crimes.

On this occasion, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee Le Thanh Liem and leaders of the HCMC Department of Public Guard presented certificates of merit of the People’s Committee and the department to individuals and organizations.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh