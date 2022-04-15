HCMC Police launch safety insurance campaigns during holidays, 31st SEA Games

Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Nguyen Dinh Duong, Head of the Road and Railway Traffic Police Department (PC08) under the HCMC Police Department said that the agency would strengthen patrols, control vehicles to ensure the traffic order and safety, reduce traffic accidents rate; prevent and handle gatherings in groups causing public disorder, illegal street racing, and fighting against various types of criminal, economic and drug crimes.
Major General Tran Duc Tai, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Public Security required the PC08 to collaborate with relevant units to prevent traffic congestion, severe traffic accidents, illegal racing; prevent cases against law enforcement officers and inspect sensitive service businesses and accommodations, including apartments and rental houses.
On the same day, the police officers of city districts and Thu Duc City massively responded to the campaign of checking and controlling traffic order and safety during the upcoming holidays, summer travel season 2022 and the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).
Some photos were captured at the launching ceremony: