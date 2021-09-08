  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC police install 100 cameras to monitor inner-city transport, travelers

The HCMC Department of Public Security has installed 100 cameras that automatically scan health QR codes at Covid-19 control stations in the city, starting on September 7.
HCMC police install 100 cameras to monitor inner-city transport, travelers ảnh 1 Residents provide health declaration QR Code at the checkpoint on Dinh Bo Linh Street in Binh Thanh District. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents who earlier made medical declaration will display their QR codes that will be automatically read by cameras at the checkpoints. Their information will be transmitted to a computer network and checked by police officers. The new service using the “inner-city transport” software aims to avoid traffic congestion and prevent the spread of the virus at the Covid-19 control stations.
As of present, the HCMC Police has completed the installation of 70 cameras, said Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Ha, deputy chief of staff at the municipal Department of Public Security.
HCMC police install 100 cameras to monitor inner-city transport, travelers ảnh 2 As of September 7, the HCMC Police has completed the installation of 70 cameras.
