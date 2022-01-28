HCMC Police Hospital established

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department (C) granted decisions of appointing the Board of Directors of the Municipal Police Hospital.



In order to meet the development target, enhance the competencies and capacities of HCMC Police Hospital’s medical staff, the Ministry of Public Security issued a decision to split the hospital from the Logistics Division of the Municipal Public Security to become a central hospital directly under the Municipal Police Department on June 18, 2021.

Major General Le Hong Nam expected that each soldier, medical staff would try their best to promote the durable development of the hospital.At the current time, the Board of Directors of the Municipal Police Hospital promptly builds the operation regulation of the HCMC Police Hospital and regulations on collaboration among its sub-units.At the ceremony, Major General Le Hong Nam granted decisions of appointing Senior lieutenant-colonel To Quoc Hung, Deputy Director of the Municipal Public Security Department’s Logistics Division to Director of HCMC Police Hospital and Senior lieutenant-colonel Le Thi My Phuong, Deputy Director of Municipal Public Security Department’s Logistics Division to Deputy Director of HCMC Police Hospital.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Huyen Huong