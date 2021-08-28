  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people

The Department of Police of HCMC on August 28 kicked off a program offering 300 tons of rice and medical supplies to support the frontline forces and needy people in Thu Duc City and 21 districts throughout the city.
Speaking at the kick-off ceremony, Head of the Party Committee Office cum head of the Department for Party and Political Missions under the HCMC Police Department, Colonel Le Viet Tiep said that after this program, the municipal Police Department will continue to provide rice and essential items to districts and Thu Duc City in coming time to help the city’s residents overcome pandemic.
The Party Committee of the HCMC Police Department has implemented many charity activities supporting disadvantaged people during the Covid-19 outbreak, including a donation of 250 tons of rice and medical devices to the frontline workers and poor individuals in the city, he added.
Colonel Le Viet Tiep asked police officers of all districts and Thu Duc City to offer gifts to the doorsteps of people in difficulty without any oversight.
After the launching ceremony, the HCMC Police Department and the District 12’s Police Department presented 10 tons of rice and 2,500 masks to the frontline force and needy people in the district.
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 1  At the kick-off ceremony of the program 
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 2 The Department of Police of HCMC offers 300 tons of rice and medical supplies to support the frontline forces and needy people in Thu Duc City and 21 districts.
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 3 Gifts are delivered to the doorsteps of people in difficulty. 
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 4 Colonel Le Viet Tiep hands over a gift to a local resident in District 12.
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 5 A fleet of vehicles transport essential goods to needy people.
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 6
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 7 Police officers of District 12 prepare presents for disadvantaged people.
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 8 Trucks with essential goods
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 9
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 10
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 11
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 12
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 13 Local residents in a rental accommodation in District 12 receive gifts.
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 14
HCMC Police hands over hundreds of tons of rice, essential goods to needy people ảnh 15 Colonel Le Viet Tiep asks police officers to offer gifts to the doorsteps of people in difficulty without any oversight.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

