HCMC pledges to facilitate enterprises to increase value in SHTP

Since its establishment in 2002, SHTP Management Board has granted investment registration certificates to 163 projects, with a total investment capital of over US$12 billion. Of which, FDI capital is over $10.1 billion, and domestic capital is over $1.96 billion. The accumulated total value of high-tech production of the SHTP is estimated at $120.307 billion, with export value at $112.024 billion and import value at $105.299 billion. Up to now, SHTP has formed strong ecosystems in the fields of electronics - IT, biotechnology - pharmaceuticals, precision mechanics – automation, and new material technology.

At the conference, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, said that the city wants to listen to the opinions of investors, including their proposals, for authorities to prepare the legal frameworks, orientations, and conditions for enterprises to develop in the future.“Besides attracting new investments, we also need to restructure existing ones. The city is responsible for creating the space, legal framework, and conditions to support enterprises to increase the value of projects," Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized.Ms. Le Bich Loan, Deputy Head of SHTP Management Board, announced preferential policies for investment in SHTP, as well as projects, such as smart factories and logistics centers, and introduced investors to the Science Park, which prioritizes research and development projects and activities."In the coming time, investment attraction into SHTP will aim to magnet projects with advanced technology, attached with exploiting the strengths established ecosystems," said Ms. Le Bich Loan.At the conference, some investors complained that the investment licensing procedure took too long. Mr. Pham Tan Dat, a representative of an investor specializing in big data, said that the SHTP Management Board needs to have many programs to announce new guidelines and policies of the city on attracting investment, as well as commitments on administrative procedures for investors to access investment in SHTP more easily.