HCMC pledges to ensure healthy investment environment

Leaders of HCMC and deputies attend the ceremony in celebration of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2022) on August 31.

Attending the conference was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC Tran Kim Yen and leaders of Laotian capital and province of Vientiane and Savannakhet, and representatives of consulates in HCMC, economic-trade-cultural units, international organizations, foreign business associations and non-government organizations in the city.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai recalled the August Revolution, the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, affirming that the Vietnamese people stayed united in will and actions to overcome all difficulties and challenges in struggling for national liberation and reunification, Doi moi (renewal) process and the country’s development.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.

As of present, Vietnam currently has established diplomatic relations with nearly 189 countries and trade relations with 224 countries and territories. The country is a positive member of international organizations, and important multilateral forums, such as the World Trade Organization (WTO), Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).

HCMC is one of the leading localities in implementing the policy of international integration. To date, there are about 28 general consulates and 33 honorary consulates placed in HCMC, along with 12 economic-trade-cultural units of countries, two international organizations, and many non-government organizations and representative offices of foreign companies.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen meets deputies at the meeting.

The city has established relations with 50 localities of nations and around 20 international organizations in different areas of cooperation.

He informed that HCMC will organize a friendly dialogue between the municipal authorities and localities that supported the city in the battle against Covid-19 to pay tribute to provinces and cities nationwide for their great contribution and strengthen relationships with sister localities as well as share experience in recovering from the pandemic in December.

Chairman Mai recognized the fast economic recovery of the city and the diplomatic affairs that contributed to the socio-economic recovery and development of HCMC, and hoped that agencies will continue to accompany the city in developing and promoting images of the southern economic hub to international friends.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) hands over certificates of merit to businesses and organizations for their outstanding contribution to the city’s fight against the virus.

The municipal government pledged to ensure political and social stability, Administrative Procedure Reform creating a clear investment environment and friendly living space, he added.

On behalf of the general consulates in HCMC, Consul General of Singapore in the city, Mr.Roy Kho Ngee Seng hoped to continue to closely work with Vietnam and HCMC.

At the ceremony, the People’s Committee of HCMC handed over certificates of merit to businesses and organizations for their outstanding contribution to the city’s fight against the virus.





By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh