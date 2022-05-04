  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC plans to recruit top universities graduates

The HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Organization on May 4 sent a document on receiving students with excellence in graduate education from now to 2025 to departments, units, Thu Duc City, and districts in the city.
Accordingly, the localities and State agencies have been asked to create a list of recruiting job titles and send it to the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Organization before May 30.
The decision aims to adopt decree No. 140/2017/NĐ-CP on policies of attracting and creating the resource of officials from excellent graduated students, young scientists; and the decision No.5784 issued by the HCMC People’s Committee to implement the decree No.140.
The localities and State agencies need to coordinate with universities in the city to select those who meet all the criteria.

